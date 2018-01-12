 »   »   » FULL OF ATTITUDE! Rishi Kapoor Left A Fan CRYING; Ranbir Kapoor Did This To Handle The Situation

Rishi Kapoor is in news for all the wrong reasons, yet again! The veteran actor attended a lunch with his family, where he shouted at a fan and left her crying.

His son Ranbir Kapoor, who is known for his humble nature, immediately came to the fan's rescue and handled the situation. Read what happened exactly at the restaurant...

When Rishi Lost His Cool As per a report in Spotboye, the actor, known for often being a troll on social media, lost his cool on a young fan at a Michellin star restaurant. The Fan Just Wanted A Picture Rishi reduced a female fan to tears, that too in front of her family. What was the poor girl's fault, you ask? Well, all she wanted was a picture with the Kapoor family. The Kapoor Family Went For A Dinner Here's exactly what happened - Rishi Kapoor along with his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were dining at Yauatcha. Obviously, the restaurant was entertaining many other customers at the same time. The Fan Got Excited After Seeing The Kapoors Together Rishi Kapoor's fan was also dining with her family at the oriental restaurant. When she spotted the Kapoor family across the table, she got excited to bits, and walked up to them to request for a selfie with each one of them. She Took A Picture With Neetu & Ranbir But... While she managed to get a picture with Ranbir and Neetu at the table, she missed a picture with Rishi. As the Kapoors were exiting the restaurant, she rushed to request the senior actor for a picture. When The Fan Said That Rishi Kapoor's Behaviour Was Rude This was Rishi Kapoor's blunt reply - NO! The fan found it rude and she said it as such - "How Rude!" Rishi Started Shouting At Her Rishi stopped in his tracks and gave her an earful. We hear son Ranbir had to come running to rescue the situation from blowing up. Ranbir Said Sorry And... Ranbir personally apologised to the female fan and requested his father, who was now seething in anger, to sit in the car.

Well, Rishi Kapoor surely needs to learn some manners!

Also Read: Roles Are Finite, People Infinite: Kay Kay Menon