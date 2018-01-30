 »   »   » Not Again! Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Starrer Robo 2.0 Release Delayed?

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer Robo 2.0 was slated to hit the theatres in April 2018 and it looks like the film might be delayed further as director Shankar is not happy with the visual graphics and has ordered the VFX team to do much more in the particular aspect. A source opened up by saying to Deccan Chronicle,

"Shankar does not want to compromise on what is the most expensive and sought-after film in Indian cinema till date. After Robo, this film obviously has to be bigger and better. They have already postponed the release once from the Republic Day weekend. The chances of the film being postponed is high because he wants some changes in the VFX and hence that will take time. The Tamil Film Producers Council and the Telugu Film Chamber too are monitoring it closely so that other films can be placed accordingly."

Also, the Robo 2.0 film-makers have not made an official announcement yet and we'll have to wait and watch what woukd be the fate of Robo 2.0's release date. The film was already postponed twice and another delay will only dampen the spirit of fans as everyone is super excited and are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.

Robo 2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles and the film is directed by Shankar. The movie is made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 Crores and it's the most expensive film ever made in India. Also, since it's a Rajinikanth film, the film-makers are confident that they'll recover the investments with big profits when the movie is released.

