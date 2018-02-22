 »   »   » Price Of Saying NO To KJO! Saaho In Big Trouble Because Of Prabhas' Cold War With Karan Johar?

The Makers Are Spending Millions...

The report states, ''Keeping the Hindi market in view, the makers have doubled the budget of Saaho, and they spent a massive Rs 30 Crore for a single action episode in the film.''



No Response From The Hindi Film Producers

But, unexpectedly, there is very less response from the North buyers. It is heard that the tinkered relation between Karan Johar and Prabhas is stopping the Bollywood producers to look at Saaho.



What Happened Between Karan & Prabhas

Rumour has it that Karan Johar had offered Prabhas a Bollywood film but was shocked to hear the price he quoted for the movie. A source had told DNA, "Prabhas had devoted five years of his life to the two Baahubali films and it was only fair that he would want to cash in on his new success.''



Karan Was Not Expecting This From Prabhas

"But the price he asked for was staggering. While it was okay for him to ask and get his desired price - reportedly in the vicinity of Rs 20 crores - in Telugu cinema, it was unrealistic for Prabhas to expect that kind of remuneration in Bollywood.''



Even Rajnikanth Does Not Quote Such Price

''No South Indian actor, not even Rajinikanth, has that kind of commercial clout in Hindi cinema. Prabhas has clearly out-priced himself from Bollywood," added the source.







Karan Abandoned The Idea Of Launching Prabhas In B'Wood

"After Baahubali and its sequel, Karan was keen to launch Prabhas in Hindi cinema. But on seeing the price he was asking, Karan has decided to abandon the idea of launching him.''



When Karan Posted a Mysterious Tweet

Later Karan tweeted,, "Dear Ambition...if you have to achieve your full potential stay away from your arch nemesis....Comparison!"

