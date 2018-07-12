 »   »   »  Saif Ali Khan To Team Up With Daughter Sara Ali Khan For A Movie?

It's A Movie On Father-Daughter Relationship!

"It's a comical, but poignant take on the friendship and the equation that exists between a baap and his beti. But it will have a message, too," a source said to DNA.

Pretty Interesting!

"Nitin has also approached Sara Ali Khan for the role of the daughter. This will probably be Saif and Sara's first film together," said the source.

Both Saif & Sara Have Given Their Nod!

"Both of them have liked the story and have verbally given their nod. Now, the modalities and the dates need to be sorted out. Sara and Saif were Nitin's first choices and the makers thought it would make for an interesting casting coup," the source summed it up to DNA.

Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Movies

Sara Ali Khan is all set to debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath and she is also shooting for Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. Both the movies are scheduled to release by the end of 2018.