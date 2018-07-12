English
Saif Ali Khan To Team Up With Daughter Sara Ali Khan For A Movie?

    As great as it sounds, Saif Ali Khan might team up with his daughter Sara Ali Khan for a movie and reports state that the actor has given his nod for the film. Saif is showing keen interest in his daughter Sara's career and helps in selecting scripts for her. One such script caught the eyes of Saif Ali Khan and in a recent interview the actor confirmed that the script was indeed impressive. The script was helmed by the Filmistaan director Nitin Kakkar.

    Saif Ali Khan opened up by saying, "Nitin and I have been in talks for a film, but it's in the early stages. We haven't finalised it yet. The script is good."

    It's A Movie On Father-Daughter Relationship!

    "It's a comical, but poignant take on the friendship and the equation that exists between a baap and his beti. But it will have a message, too," a source said to DNA.

    Pretty Interesting!

    "Nitin has also approached Sara Ali Khan for the role of the daughter. This will probably be Saif and Sara's first film together," said the source.

    Both Saif & Sara Have Given Their Nod!

    "Both of them have liked the story and have verbally given their nod. Now, the modalities and the dates need to be sorted out. Sara and Saif were Nitin's first choices and the makers thought it would make for an interesting casting coup," the source summed it up to DNA.

    Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Movies

    Sara Ali Khan is all set to debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath and she is also shooting for Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. Both the movies are scheduled to release by the end of 2018.

