 »   »   »  Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request

Maybe Salman Khan Is Busy With Dabangg Tour?

In theory, we can state that Salman Khan didn't watch Sanju yet as he's busy with his Dabangg tour in the USA, and didn't find time to watch Sanjay Dutt's biopic.



Salman's Tiff With Ranbir Kapoor?

It's been a long time since Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor saw eye-to-eye, and it's believed that their cold war brewed right after Ranbir's alleged affair with Salman's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.



They've Been Close Friends For Decades

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been close friends for decades and always had each other's back when crisis arrived. Things have taken a complete u-turn since a few years andall are wondering why!



Will Salman Khan Ever Watch Sanju?

Now the million dollar question on everyone's mind is - will Salman Khan watch Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju? And if he ever does, will he tweet his review? We'll have to wait and watch for that!



The Buzz For Sanju Is Still Alive

Even on the weekdays, Sanju's box office collection stood as tall as a rock! The buzz and hype for the movie is still alive and will certainly pour in to the next week as well.



Race 3 Vs Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju beat Salman Khan's Race 3 at the box office in just 5 days of its release. Sanju made Rs 167.51 Crore and is expected to collect further more as the days pass.

