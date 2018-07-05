 »   »   »  Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request

Related Articles
Salman Khan starrer Race 3 had a terrific start at the box office and collected Rs 106.47 Crore in its first weekend and despite all the negative reviews, the movie managed to rake in a lot of money in its kitty, thus proving that Salman Khan is an in-disposable star in Bollywood and lived up to his name 'Blockbuster Khan'. Also, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju released two weeks later and even the Sanjay Dutt's biopic collected a whopping amount of Rs 167.51 Crore and is expected to cross Rs 200 Crore in its first week, as predicted by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.
When the whole country is going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, Salman Khan seems to be not willing to watch the biopic. While a lot of celebrities have tweeted their praises on the movie, Salman Khan has failed to do so. A report from Zoom TV states that Salman Khan has not watched Sanju yet, and all of this despite Sanjay Dutt repeatedly requesting him to watch his biopic on the silver screen. Sanjay and Salman were good friends, but it looks like it's not the same anymore.
Maybe Salman Khan Is Busy With Dabangg Tour?
In theory, we can state that Salman Khan didn't watch Sanju yet as he's busy with his Dabangg tour in the USA, and didn't find time to watch Sanjay Dutt's biopic.
Salman's Tiff With Ranbir Kapoor?
It's been a long time since Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor saw eye-to-eye, and it's believed that their cold war brewed right after Ranbir's alleged affair with Salman's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.
They've Been Close Friends For Decades
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been close friends for decades and always had each other's back when crisis arrived. Things have taken a complete u-turn since a few years andall are wondering why!
Will Salman Khan Ever Watch Sanju?
Now the million dollar question on everyone's mind is - will Salman Khan watch Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju? And if he ever does, will he tweet his review? We'll have to wait and watch for that!
The Buzz For Sanju Is Still Alive
Even on the weekdays, Sanju's box office collection stood as tall as a rock! The buzz and hype for the movie is still alive and will certainly pour in to the next week as well.
Race 3 Vs Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju beat Salman Khan's Race 3 at the box office in just 5 days of its release. Sanju made Rs 167.51 Crore and is expected to collect further more as the days pass.
