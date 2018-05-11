 »   »   » Salman Khan's Entry Made Aishwarya Rai Uncomfortable; Abhishek Came To Her Rescue At Sonam's Party

Salman's Entry Left Aishwarya Uncomfortable

Aishwarya Rai & Salman Khan, both made a late entry at Sonam Kapoor's reception party. While Aishwarya was accompanied by her hubby Abhishek Bachchan, Salman arrived with Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to an entertainment portal, when Salman Khan arrived at the party, Aishwarya Rai made sure to keep a safe distance from her ex-boyfriend and was rather seen chit-chatting with her close friends.

Abhishek Gave Her Company

Not just that, Abhishek Bachchan also made sure to stick to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's side and didn't leave her for a minute. But the moment, Salman Khan took over the stage, the Bachchan couple gracefully left the venue, wishing Sonam Kapoor, a lifetime of happiness.

Abhishek Turned A Blind Eye To Karisma

Interestingly, Abhishek Bachchan's ex-girlfriend, Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at the party and just like Aishwarya, Abhishek made sure that he didn't bump into her ex-girlfriend.

Kareena & Karisma Took A Dig At Their Exes

A guest from the party revealed to an entertainment portal that Kareena & Karisma jokingly told their friends that they shouldn't move around in the ballroom else things won't be good. The ladies in these exact words said, "Dancing is better than bumping into exes."

Shahid Hugged Saif

Much to everyone's surprise, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan didn't shy away from hugging each other and the latter also congratulated Shasha for becoming a father for the second time.

However, Kareena & Mira chose to not see each other eye-to-eye and we all know why!

Varun Was Weird With Alia

Among others, Varun' Dhawan's changed reaction seeing Alia at the party left many guests surprised. The duo is currently shooting together for Kalank but at the party, Varun, who arrived along with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, gave a cold shoulder to Alia.

Arjun Maintained A Safe Distance From Arpita

For the uninitiated, Arjun Kapoor and Arpita Khan were a couple back in those days. However, their relation didn't work out for long and the latter ended up marrying Aayush Sharma.

Needless to say that both of them maintained a safe distance from each other. Arjun's sister, Anshula Kapoor looked unaffected with Arjun-Arpita's bitter history and was seen happily posing with Arpita at the party.

Alia Ignored Sidharth Throughout The Party

While, Sidharth Malhotra was busy chilling with Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur and Jacqueline Fernandez, his alleged ex-girlfriend, Alia Bhatt constantly ignored him and also refused to greet him.