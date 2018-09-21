 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Friends Call Katrina Kaif 'BHABHI', Reveal The Superstar Wanted To MARRY Her But...

Related Articles
Though Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have never spoken publicly about their affair, it was known that they shared a special bond. Katrina fell head over heels in love with the superstar during her initial days in Bollywood. But for some unknown reason, the two decided to part ways and Katrina started dating the Kapoor scion. We all know that Salman Khan was the one who supported her after her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor. And as per a recent report by Subhash K Jha (Bollywood Hungama), Katrina is the only woman who has been permanent in Salman Khan's life.
'Katrina Goes On Forever'
He writes, "Girlfriends may come, girlfriends may go, Katrina goes on forever," a very close friend of Salman Khan philosophises. And he isn't off the mark. A majority of those close to Salman say Katrina is the permanent woman in Salman's life.''
Salman's Friends Call Her Katrina Bhabhi
"Many of us call her ‘Katrina Bhabhi'. She is like that in Bhai's life - the dependable, most valued woman outside his mother and sisters.''
Bhai Would Have Married Katrina Kaif
''If Bhai had his way, he would've married her (Katrina) 10 years ago. But she didn't want to, for whatever reasons. Her career, perhaps. Besides Salman, the only serious relationship she got into was Ranbir Kapoor.''
She Used To Take Salman's Advice Even When She Was Dating Ranbir
''As long as it lasted she'd run to Bhai for advice every time there was a problem with Ranbir. After she broke up with Ranbir, Salman was there to support her.''
Salman's Mother Wants Him To Marry Katrina
''I think now they are closer than ever before. Salman's mother and sisters dote on Katrina. In fact Salman's mother wants him to marry her," says an old friend of the Khan superstar.
Katrina Doesn't Want To Marry Salman?
''So why doesn't he marry Katrina? "I think Katrina has gone beyond a romantic relationship with Salman. She looks at him as a solid support system. She will share everything with him but may not marry him.''
Salman's Wife Will Have To Deal With Katrina
''If ever Salman gets married, his wife will have to deal with Katrina's friendship in his life," say another family friend.''
He Is Very Close To Katrina
"I don't think Salman has ever been so close to any of his girlfriends. He has maintained cordial relations with his exes like Sangeeta Bijlani and Somy Ali. But nothing like what we see him sharing with Katrina. They understand each other well. She doesn't have to say what she needs.''
Katrina Once Said
''Salman has it ready for her even before she articulates her need." Katrina once told this writer that the one person whom she can depend on in this entire universe is Salman.''
