 »   »   »  Why Salman Khan Got FURIOUS After Learning About Arbaaz Khan's IPL Betting Controversy?

A thunder of silence has struck Galaxy apartment post the news of Arbaaz Khan's involvement in IPL betting spread in the media like wildfire. It is said that Arbaaz placed bets through Sonu Jalan during the recent IPL season. Jalan was allegedly trying to extort money from him.
Sonu Jalan is said to run an international gambling operation stretching from India to the Middle East and allegedly has links with the Karachi-based terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.
Now we hear Salman Khan is very furious at Arbaaz after learning that he has reportedly already confessed placing bets in IPL. Here's what a family friend of Khan parivaar revealed..
No Body In The Family Knew About Arbaaz's Betting
"I don't think anyone in the family knew about this (Arbaaz's betting). Arbaaz didn't share this with anyone. Salman and the family came to know about it only when he was summoned for interrogation."
The Family Is Waiting For Arbaaz To Open Up
"Now they're waiting for Arbaaz to tell them everything in detail. No one in the family will persuade Arbaaz to talk. The family lives together but each member is given space," says the friend.
Salman & The Entire Family Is Upset With Him
"They don't know what hit them. I think, neither Salim saab nor Salman interfere with Arbaaz's life.
After the public break-up with wife Malaika and his subsequent association with another woman, I don't think anyone in the family was happy with this. Now this latest controversy is quite a setback," adds the friend.
Race 3 Promotion Is Gonna Be Tough For Salman
Having said that, Salman Khan is also worried about his media interaction for Race 3 promotion he will be asked about the same everywhere and currently, the Superstar is in no state to answer anything!
Coming Back To Arbaaz Khan..
As per a TOI report, police say they have photographic and electronic evidence against Arbaaz and Jalan. TOI also quoted a police officer as saying, "Arbaaz placed bets during one of the past IPL seasons through Jalan. Subsequently, there was another huge transaction between them."
The Officer Further Added..
"In those days, Jalan was working with a big bookie who went by the name Junior Calcutta. Apparently, Khan was blackmailed into paying crores, the threat being that his gambling habit would be exposed. But all this will be probed once Khan gives his side of the story."
Arbaaz's In The Limelight For All The Wrong Reasons
First his divorce with Malaika Arora Khan, then an alleged affair with rumoured girlfriend Yellow Mehra, and now this!
Arbaaz has surely become controversy's favourite child.
