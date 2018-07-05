 »   »   »  Salman Khan & Rishi Kapoor Get Into A Major Conflict; Is Ranbir Kapoor The Reason?

Related Articles
- Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request
- Bigg Boss 12 Makers Approach School Teacher Uttara Pant Bahuguna Who Was Suspended By Uttarakhand CM
- Listen Up Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan! Jacqueline Fernandez Has A Message For You...
- Shahrukh Khan To Reunite With Salman Khan For Dus Ka Dum Finale!
- Salman Khan Has Just One REGRET - He Tripped A Guy, Who Fell Down & Broke His Front Teeth
- Salman Khan's Race 3 All Set To Cross 300 Crores Mark Worldwide!
- Race 3 Debacle & Angry Fans Are To Be Blamed? Salman Khan RE-THINKS About Signing His Next Film
- Uh Oh! Amitabh Bachchan Was Mistaken For Salman Khan In Glasgow & Twitteratis Aren't Very Amused!
- Sanju: Manisha Koirala Takes A Sly Dig At Salman, Shahrukh & Aamir Khan While Praising Ranbir Kapoor
- Race 3 Failure! Salman Khan's Career In Danger; Iulia Vantur & Daisy Shah To Be Blamed?
- Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Might SHATTER Salman Khan's Race 3 Collections!
- And.. The Perfect 'Hangover Cure' For Salman Khan's Race 3 Makes Its Way - 'Sanju' Aa Rahi Hai Maamu
Rumours are doing the rounds that Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor are at war with each other, and the reason is not Ranbir Kapoor, but someone else! It seems like Rishi Kapoor has rubbed Salman Khan the wrong way and the Race 3 actor is mighty pissed with him. During Sonam Kapoor's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor got into an argument with Salman Khan's sister-in-law, and this did not go down well with Salman Khan, who confronted Rishi Kapoor right then and there.
While Salman Khan asked Rishi Kapoor for an apology for getting into an argument with his sister-in-law, the veteran actor refused to do so and just walked away. This made Salman Khan even more furious and is now mighty upset with Rishi Kapoor's behaviour. Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying "Far from being apologetic, Rishi refused to even admit that anything had happened."
Cold War
Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor's cold war has been going on since a few years. The common strand between the duo's cold war was Katrina Kaif.
During Their Dating Phase
When Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship, it was then that Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor's cold war came into the picture.
Something For A Change!
However, this time it was not a matter of Ranbir Kapoor or Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor and Salman Khan had a tiff during Sonam Kapoor's sangeet ceremony and had to do with his argument with Salman Khan's sister-in-law.
On The Work Front
Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Bharat, and Rishi Kapoor is all set to shoot for his upcoming movie Mulk. Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of Sanju!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.