 »   »   »  Salman Khan Had TRUST ISSUES With His Race 3 Co-stars? He Felt They Might Leak The Climax!

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Race 3 has received mixed reactions from the fans. While the 'Bhaijaan-lovers' are going gaga over Salman Khan's shirtless avatar, high-octane action sequences and 'family' oriented dialogues of the film, general movie-buffs are thrashing and trolling the movie for its predictable plot and also called it a 'typical' Salman Khan movie!
Unaffected by the mixed reactions, Salman Khan is following a unique strategy for the film to keep the audience hooked to the plot of the film and he has only shared his strategy with the director/producer of the film, not with his co-stars.
Was Salman Unhappy With The Ending?
Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Initially, we thought that Salman Khan got the climax reworked because he wasn't too happy with how it all ended."
Here's The Truth!
"But the truth is Salman didn't want anyone to know about the climax. The stars in this film are either too media or social media friendly and could have ended up leaking how the movie ends," added the source.
Race 3 Team Shot Multiple Endings
As surprising as it sounds, but the makers of Race 3 shot multiple endings for the film to keep up the suspense of the film so much so that apart from the core team even the cast and crew are unaware of the real climax!
Are You Excited?
Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.
Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.
Lock The Date!
Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit the theatres on Eid 2018 i.e., June 15.
