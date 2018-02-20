 »   »   » So WRONG To BLAME Him! Salman Khan Is Shocked To See NEWS Of Him Throwing Out Arijit Singh From WTNY

The Report Stated

Everyone is currently under this belief that Arijit Singh lost out on a song in Welcome To New York because of Salman Khan. In fact, some even went up to speculate how Salman is ensuring Arijit doesn't get any song in any of his films, even if it's cameo in this case. But guess there's no truth to this above report.

It's Not A Salman Khan Film

Rubbishing Salman's involvement in finalising the singer for the song, a source clarified, "One needs to get this right that Welcome To New York is not Salman's film.''

Salman Is Surprised To See All These Baseless Reports

''He just has one special appearance in the film so why will he even get into the music space? He himself is surprised after reading these baseless reports.''

Arijit Might Have Lost The Song Cos...

''Maybe Arijit could have lost out on the song because of his own monetary differences with the producers. After all, it's the producers who take the final call."

When The Producer Read The News

Vashu Bhagnani told Indian Express, "I saw all this on TV and online and was so confused as to what was happening. Arijit Singh never sang for Welcome to New York in any capacity and this can be checked.''

Arjit Never Sang For Us

''He never sang a scratch either. Shamir (Tandon), the composer of the song and I were interested in a certain texture of voice and Rahat suited it perfectly. So we asked him. If Arijit didn't sing, how can anyone remove his voice?," said Bhagnani, adding that it was a bad case of Chinese whispers.

He Was Shocked After Reading Babul Supriyo's Comments About Salman

Bhagnani also said that Rahat and some other Pakistani singers associated with Bollywood have been recording songs online, in the wake of Indo-Pak tensions. "Since they aren't visiting, all the web files are being exchanged online," said Bhagnani, adding that he was shocked by the comments made by singer and Union Minister Babul Supriyo about the piece.

What The Singer Had Said

"I am not sure why Atif got to sing Dil Diya Gallan when Arijit could have done a much better job. The FM stations played the song galore, while news channels announced the name of our soldiers martyred by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists."