 »   »   »  Not Nick Jonas, Salman Khan Is The Reason Why Priyanka Chopra Walked Out Of Bharat [Shocking Deets]

Initially, Priyanka Was Happy About Her Role

"On one of her trips to India, Priyanka had shot for two days for Bharat, in Mumbai. It was a hush-hush shoot and only the unit knows about it.



Initially, she was very happy about her role as PeeCee is there right from the beginning to the end as the film is about a couple who fall in love, get married and grow old together as their life keeps coming in flashbacks."







But The New Addition Of Stars To Bharat Left Her Baffled

"But while Priyanka was in the US, she kept getting news about other actors getting added to the cast. First came Disha Patani (and her role was increased), then Tabu and Nora Fatehi and all had roles specially created for them."











PeeCee Got Skeptical About Bharat & Thought It Might Look Like Race 3

"Apparently, Salman is taking the call for these roles so PeeCee thought that she might face the same problem that Jacqueline Fernandez faced in Race 3 - of getting side-lined by Daisy Shah and the rest.



At the end of it all, Race 3 looked more of an ensemble cast, with Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Salim, than a Salman Khan film."







In The Last, PeeCee Opted Herself Out Of The Film

The source further added, "In Bharat, besides Tabu, Disha and Nora there's also Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh. That's why PeeCee thought it was in her best interest to leave the film."



Bharat Wasn’t Working For Her Image

Pinkvilla also quoted a source as saying, "Today Priyanka Chopra's a huge international star and to be part of a film like Bharat, which is looking like an ensemble cast, day by day would not work for her image."



Initially, Salman Was Upset With Her Decision

"But she's also very close to Salman's family so apparently, she could not tell them what changed her mind. Hence, the engagement has come at an opportune time which satisfies everybody.



An engagement is a happy time and nobody can grudge her that, not even Salman, who initially was apparently very upset about her walk-out."











Katrina Might Step Into Priyanka’s Shoes

"Priyanka is currently shooting for Shonali Bose's untitled next. She plays the main protagonist and the role is befitting her image. Katrina Kaif has been approached to step into PeeCee's shoes for Bharat and will soon give her nod to it post her return from London where she is spending some time with her family."

