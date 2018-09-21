 »   »   »  A Furious Salman Khan Kicks Remo D'Souza Out Of Race 4 After His Denigrate Comments On Race 3?

Here's Remo's Denigrate Comment On Race 3 That Irked Salman Khan

"I learnt two very important things after that film (Race 3). Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it's needed, especially when creative difference happens. One can argue till one level, but not after that... So then, it's better to put my foot down," Remo told IANS.



Salman Khan Was The Real Boss!

"Remo was constantly ‘directed' by Salman Khan during the shooting of Race 3. In fact the entire cast including Anil Kapoor took directions from Salman. Remo could feel the project going out of control. But there was nothing he could do about it. When Salman Khan takes charge you either comply or you leave," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source in its report.



Even Kabir Khan Was Not Spared!

The report also states that despite Salman Khan and Kabir Khan working on two super-hit films such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, when their third film Tubelight was a flop, Kabir Khan got the wind that Salman Khan doesn't want to work with him again.



What About Remo-Salman's Dance-Action Film?

During the shoot of Race 3, it was reported that Remo D'Souza would direct Salman Khan in a dance-action movie, but now it looks like the project might likely not go through.



On The Work Front – Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat and it also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in the lead. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled to hit the theatres during Eid 2019.

