English
 »   »   »  Remo Out! Even After Getting Poor Reviews For Race 3, Salman Khan Starts Preparing For Race 4

Remo Out! Even After Getting Poor Reviews For Race 3, Salman Khan Starts Preparing For Race 4

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Salman Khan Planning for Race 4 after success of Race 3, Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Superstar Salman Khan is really blessed to have some loyal fans as even after getting poor reviews for his recent film Race 3, the movie crossed Rs 100 crore in just three days of its release. The actor knows his star power and gives no importance to Bollywood critics or their ratings. As per famous journalist Subhash K Jha, Salman Khan seems more than pleased with the way Race 3 has been received.

    Wait, there is more, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, bhai has already started preparing for Race 4. Yes, you read that right!

    Race 3 Is One of Salman's Biggest Openers At The Box Office

    SKJ writes, ''A close friend of Salman reveals that the actor is happy with the opening box office collections. "Race 3 is one of Bhai's biggest openers.''

    His Family Members Loved Race 3

    ''And everyone around him, including his father, writer Salim Khan, whose opinion Salman really values, praised the film.''

    Salman Khan Will Start Shooting For Race 4 Before Dabangg 3

    ''According to the friend, Race 4 could go on the floors before Dabangg 3. The team is already planning Race 4 which could get priority over the family film, Dabangg 3, which Prabhudheva is to direct for Salman Khan's production house.''

    Why?

    ''But, Prabhu has to clear the decks in the South before he gets down to Dabangg 3 which won't be happening until the end of 2019. Race 4 may happen before that.''

    Remo D'Souza Will Not Direct Race 4

    ''Race 4 will feature the entire Race 3 cast, including the two leading ladies, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. However, the film might have a different director.''

    Here's The Reason Behind It

    "Remo D'Souza, who directed Race 3, may not direct Race 4 as he is committed to direct a Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif starrer.''

    On A Related Note

    Race 3 is Salman's fourth film to earn Rs. 100 crore in three days, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie has earned Rs 106.47 at the box office till now.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif Feeling Betrayed! She Knows Her Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Will Cheat On Alia Bhatt Too

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue