 »   »   »  Remo Out! Even After Getting Poor Reviews For Race 3, Salman Khan Starts Preparing For Race 4

Race 3 Is One of Salman's Biggest Openers At The Box Office

SKJ writes, ''A close friend of Salman reveals that the actor is happy with the opening box office collections. "Race 3 is one of Bhai's biggest openers.''

His Family Members Loved Race 3

''And everyone around him, including his father, writer Salim Khan, whose opinion Salman really values, praised the film.''

Salman Khan Will Start Shooting For Race 4 Before Dabangg 3

''According to the friend, Race 4 could go on the floors before Dabangg 3. The team is already planning Race 4 which could get priority over the family film, Dabangg 3, which Prabhudheva is to direct for Salman Khan's production house.''

Why?

''But, Prabhu has to clear the decks in the South before he gets down to Dabangg 3 which won't be happening until the end of 2019. Race 4 may happen before that.''

Remo D'Souza Will Not Direct Race 4

''Race 4 will feature the entire Race 3 cast, including the two leading ladies, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. However, the film might have a different director.''

Here's The Reason Behind It

"Remo D'Souza, who directed Race 3, may not direct Race 4 as he is committed to direct a Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif starrer.''

On A Related Note

Race 3 is Salman's fourth film to earn Rs. 100 crore in three days, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie has earned Rs 106.47 at the box office till now.