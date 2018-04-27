 »   »   » Salman Khan To Be Blamed! Catfight Brewing Between Katrina Kaif And Jacqueline Fernandez?

Everybody knows Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif were a 'thing' back in those days until Ranbir Kapoor came into the picture. Sadly, Katrina Kaif's relationship with Ranbir witnessed the same fate as Salman and they also ended up parting ways. Though, Katrina has not come to a friendly term with Ranbir yet, she is certainly comfortable when she's with Salman.

Recently, at the press conference of the Dabangg tour, their camaraderie set many tongues wagging as the duo was seen sharing a cup of coffee, in front of the entire media. Well, things are quite good between Salman & Katrina but we hear their proximity is giving sleepless nights to Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha.

Sona & Jacky Insecure Of Kat? According to Deccan Chronicle, "There were reports earlier that Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez were a bit insecure because Katrina Kaif is a dear friend of Salman Khan, who is the lead performer on the show i.e., Dabangg tour." Problem Solved! "But now all the three girls (Sonakshi, Jacqueline & Katrina) have been given three songs each and same amount of time as well to perform these songs and that has made everyone very happy," adds the source. Recently, Kat Was Seen Performing At A Wedding While, there's still time in Dabangg tour, a couple of days ago, Katrina Kaif spotted performing on the stage for a high-profile wedding and boy, she set the stage on fire with her energetic performance. Jacqueline Is Busy With The Race 3 Shooting On the other side, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting in Kashmir along with Salman Khan for her upcoming film, Race 3. The film is being helmed by Remo D'Souza.

The actor will be going to The USA as well as Canada along with Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudeva, Guru Randhawa, Paul and a few other artists for the Dabangg: The Tour Reloaded event.

The tour will commence on June 22, in Atlanta and end on July 8, in Toronto.