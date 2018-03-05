 »   »   » Salman Khan To Drive Dubai's Richest Kid's Ferrari In Race 3?

Rashed Belhasa is just a 16-year-old boy and he's the richest kid in not only Dubai but all of the UAE combined. Rashed owns a huge collection of cars and one among them is a Ferrari and he even and customized the car with an unending print of 'Louis Vuitton' and 'Supreme'. Salman Khan was so impressed by the customisation that he even gave a thumbs up after watching the car video.
Rumours are now doing the rounds that Salman Khan will drive Rashed Belhasa's customised Ferrari in Race 3 and it really is believable as Salman and Rashid are like brothers and have met several times and were seen hanging out when Salman was in Dubai. Rashed shared many pictures with Salman in Dubai and even called him his "bro."
"Trying my milkshake with my brother @beingsalmankhan thank you so much for always supporting me #india#mumbai#dubai," captioned Rashed Belhasa on Instagram.
"I want to thank @beingsalmankhan for always supporting me #india#mumbai#mydubai," captioned Rashed Balhasa on Instagram.
Rashed Belhasa was awarded the 'Young Businessman Award' for the youngest 'Influencer of 2017'.
Rashed Belhasa also runs a vlog on YouTube with the name Money Kicks and showcases his cars and various other things.
