 »   »   » Salman Khan To Drive Dubai's Richest Kid's Ferrari In Race 3?

Salman Khan & Rashed Belhasa

"Trying my milkshake with my brother @beingsalmankhan thank you so much for always supporting me #india#mumbai#dubai," captioned Rashed Belhasa on Instagram.



Salman & Rashed

"I want to thank @beingsalmankhan for always supporting me #india#mumbai#mydubai," captioned Rashed Balhasa on Instagram.



Rashed Belhasa

Rashed Belhasa is the richest kid not only in Dubai, but in the whole United Arab Emirates combined.



Ferrari

Rashed Belhasa owns a lot of cars but the one that stands out is his Ferrari and he's customised it with prints of 'Louis Vuitton' and 'Supreme' all over.



Rich Kid

Rashed Belhasa is just a 16 years old and he's the richest kid in the whole of the UAE.



Car Collection

His car collection is huge and owns the best of the best. He's so lucky, folks!



So Proud

He'll be so proud when he watches Race 3 and Salman Khan is driving it.



Young Businessman Award

Rashed Belhasa was awarded the 'Young Businessman Award' for the youngest 'Influencer of 2017'.



Money Kicks

Rashed Belhasa also runs a vlog on YouTube with the name Money Kicks and showcases his cars and various other things.



Big Following

Rashed Belhasa has a big fan following and people are in awe looking at his filthy rich lifestyle.

