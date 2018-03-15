 »   »   » Salman Khan To Play A Villain In Race 3? Read Details

Related Articles
We all know that Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for Race 3 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and it is now reported that the actor will play the role of a villain, and not a hero. Bollywoodlife quoted a source by saying that Salman's character is that of a psychological villain who plays mind games with his vicious plan to destroy his enemies. The source opened up by saying,
"While Salman did not want to play a villain in the past few years, he chose to play one in Race 3. But he did not want to play a regular villain, who goes around killing people. Bollywood villains are stereotyped as these goons who just go around town beating up people, drinking alcohol and be those typical skirt chasers. Salman did not want anything to do with that, and made it clear to the makers of Race 3."
Psychological Villain Of A Different Kind
The source further commented, "He told them that he wanted to play a psychological villain, where he would formulate all his vicious plans in his brain and win the battles by wit rather than brute power. He wants to be a conniving villain and that's what you will see him doing in Race 3," summed up the source to Bollywoodlife.
Salman Khan On Negative Characters
Also, the point to be noted is that Salman Khan was previously adamant about not playing a negative character and had revealed to DNA a few years ago, "I don't want to be a villain. I believe in entertaining the audience. I like playing the hero, a good man whose memory people carry back home."
Why This Sudden Change Of Heart?
We wonder why this sudden change of heart? Maybe the role is one of the best and the audiences might like his character more than anybody else, just like Shahrukh Khan's role in Darr and Saif Ali Khan's role in Omkara. Despite being the villains, they stole the show!
Race 3 Starcast
Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah and the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 18, 2018. The film is directed by Remo D'souza and co-produced by Salman Khan himself.