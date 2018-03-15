 »   »   » Salman Khan To Play A Villain In Race 3? Read Details

Psychological Villain Of A Different Kind

The source further commented, "He told them that he wanted to play a psychological villain, where he would formulate all his vicious plans in his brain and win the battles by wit rather than brute power. He wants to be a conniving villain and that's what you will see him doing in Race 3," summed up the source to Bollywoodlife.



Salman Khan On Negative Characters

Also, the point to be noted is that Salman Khan was previously adamant about not playing a negative character and had revealed to DNA a few years ago, "I don't want to be a villain. I believe in entertaining the audience. I like playing the hero, a good man whose memory people carry back home."



Why This Sudden Change Of Heart?

We wonder why this sudden change of heart? Maybe the role is one of the best and the audiences might like his character more than anybody else, just like Shahrukh Khan's role in Darr and Saif Ali Khan's role in Omkara. Despite being the villains, they stole the show!



Race 3 Starcast

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah and the film is slated to hit the theatres on June 18, 2018. The film is directed by Remo D'souza and co-produced by Salman Khan himself.

