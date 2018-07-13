English
When Salman Khan WARNED Katrina Kaif & Jacqueline Fernandez That He Will Lock Both Of Them In A Room

    Be it Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez, both are very close to Salman Khan. But due to some reason, the duo was never very cordial to each other. Recently, the duo came on board for Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour and it was reported that they were not seeing each other eye to eye! Their cold war became so visible to the crew members that everyone was talking about it behind their back.

    But it seems it was not acceptable to Salman as he wanted each and every member of the Da-Bangg family to enjoy the tour and maintain a cordial relationship with each other and in order to end Katrina-Jacqueline's cold war, the Superstar tried this measure!

    Salman Warned Katrina & Jacqueline

    Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the Superstar as saying, "Salman sat them down one evening and spoke to them. He even said that he would lock them both up in a room until they sorted out their differences, just like Jeetendra once locked up Sridevi and Jaya Prada."

    Katrina & Jacqueline Were Quick To Kiss & Make Up

    "But such extreme measures were not required, as Katrina and Jacqueline kissed and made up in Salman's presence, promising to remain cordial."

    Da-bangg Tour Was Successful In Many Ways

    "And they actually kept their word! They've even been spotted hanging out together while not performing on stage during the tour," added the same member of Salman's team.

    Meanwhile, Katrina Is In The Limelight For All The Wrong Reasons

    Recently, a video of Katrina Kaif, getting slammed by a few of Salman Khan's fans landed on social media and it's going viral for all the surprising reasons!

    Here's What Had Happened..

    For the uninitiated, when Katrina was coming out of her hotel, few fans asked the actress to click a selfie, but owing to back-to-back shows, Katrina was damn tired and asked her fans to wait for 15 minutes. But that request of Katrina didn't go well with some of the fans and they ended up shouting, " Booo.. We don't want a picture with you. We are waiting for Salman Khan. Only and only for Salman Khan."

    However, Katrina didn't lose her cool and maintained her dignity and posed for selfies with other fans!

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 16:55 [IST]
