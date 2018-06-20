 »   »   »  Salman Khan Will Not Forgive Arjun Kapoor; Rejects Boney Kapoor's Film Cos Of Him

Salman Will Not Forgive Arjun

The report stated. ''Sordid rumours regarding a relationship between Arjun and Salman's former sister-in-law Malaika Arora have been doing the rounds for a while now. And though Salman has tried to ignore even the reports brought to him by friends, he seems to have finally reached his breaking point.''

Salman Can Not Ignore This

A source revealed, "Salman cannot ignore anyone who tries to break up his family. Arjun definitely poses a hurdle in his otherwise warm relationship with Boney Kapoor.''

Boney Gave Salman Wanted

''Many believe that Wanted was the film that gave Salman's career a much-needed boost after a series of flops delivered between 2005 and 2007. ''

No One Does Anyone Favours In Bollywood

Friends of the actor say, "It was Salman's extended guest appearance in No Entry that brought Boney's production house out of the red, so the two are quits. No one does anyone favours in this business."

What Boney Kapoor Has To Say

When a leading daily contacted Boney Kapoor, the producer said, ‘'You have already heard it from Salman Khan, so you should go with his word. I don't want to comment on this further.''