 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt Annoyed With The Media Again? Walks Out Of A Media Interaction Angrily!

Sanjay Dutt Lost His Temper & Walked Away!

"Sanjay apparently lost his temper on the film's team and left in a huff. Now, he has cancelled all the other interviews. He doesn't want to promote the film anymore."



Trying To Mend Ways!

"The team has been trying to cajole Sanjay to speak to the press. But he has a few conditions. His team is selecting the journos for the interviews, which may be done in Lucknow where he's shooting for Prassthanam," the source summed it up to DNA.



A Heated-up Sanjay Dutt

The source also stated that his team tried calling Sanjay Dutt multiple times to cool things down, but to no avail, as the actor refused to pick up their calls.



Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya

The song Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt was lauded by many people, but a larger section were not happy with it, as they believe the media was only doing their job, which is to deliver the news no matter how bitter it is.

