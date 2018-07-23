 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt Annoyed With The Media Again? Walks Out Of A Media Interaction Angrily!

Related Articles
It looks like Sanjay Dutt is facing the heat in terms of media bashing as DNA reported that the actor was recently interacting with representatives of various channels at a studio in Mumbai with regards to his upcoming movie, but later got miffed with the journalists who constantly questioned him about the anti-media track 'Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya' in Sanju, and apparently lost his temper and left the studio in a huff.
"The actor was in a Mumbai-based studio interacting with representatives of various channels. But the journalists kept asking him about the 'media bashing' in Sanju. He didn't give a proper response and at one point, even mentioned he shouldn't be blamed as he hadn't written the anti-media track," a source said to DNA. The source also stated that Sanjay Dutt was upset at his team for not standing up for him during the interaction, and he has now cancelled all the other interviews.
Sanjay Dutt Lost His Temper & Walked Away!
"Sanjay apparently lost his temper on the film's team and left in a huff. Now, he has cancelled all the other interviews. He doesn't want to promote the film anymore."
Trying To Mend Ways!
"The team has been trying to cajole Sanjay to speak to the press. But he has a few conditions. His team is selecting the journos for the interviews, which may be done in Lucknow where he's shooting for Prassthanam," the source summed it up to DNA.
A Heated-up Sanjay Dutt
The source also stated that his team tried calling Sanjay Dutt multiple times to cool things down, but to no avail, as the actor refused to pick up their calls.
Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya
The song Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt was lauded by many people, but a larger section were not happy with it, as they believe the media was only doing their job, which is to deliver the news no matter how bitter it is.