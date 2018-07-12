 »   »   »  Is Sanjay Dutt's Second Wife Richa Sharma Upset After Watching Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Sanju?

It is a well-known fact that Sanjay Dutt has been married thrice. He tied the knot with Richa Sharma in October 1987, they got divorced in 2008 (it was said that Sanju was having an extra marital affair with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit). Later, Sanjay entered wedlock with Rhea Pillai in the year 1998. They got divorced in 2005 and in the year 2008, Sanjay got married to Manyata Dutt. While the character of Maanayata has been portrayed by Dia Mirza in his biopic Sanju, his other two wives were completely ignored.

As per a web portal, ''Rhea played a pivotal role in Sanju's life and was there for him during the 1993 Blast Case and she was shocked after watching the film that her role has not been in the film Sanju.''

As per a leading daily, model and lifestyle coach Rhea first met Sanjay at his lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani's office, while he was out on bail. She was a spiritually inclined person who worked as an instructor for Art of Living.''

In Usmaan's book too it is mentioned that Sanjay Dutt found the much-needed solace in her company. It was love at first sight for the duo. A close friend of the actor had once revealed that he used to look for excuses to meet her.

Coming back to the movie, Sanju has impressed critics and audience and has emerged as the biggest opener of 2018. The movie which collected over Rs 200 crore within its first week of release is all set to enter the prestigious Rs 300 crore club. According to a report in India Today, Sanju did a business of Rs 6 crore on Wednesday, taking the collection to Rs 284.58 crore.

Those who are not aware, Sanju revolves around the ups and down in Sanjay Dutt's turbulent life and the difficult times he faced when he was in jail.

