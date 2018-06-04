 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt Was Allowed To Make Only One Call From The Jail; Sad, He Called Madhuri Dixit

On Madhuri's Request

''As per rumours, the makers of the film had included one fleeting reference to Madhuri Dixit in the movie. But on her request, that has also been edited out in the final cut.''

When Sanjay Dutt Had Called Madhuri Dixit After Getting Arrested

"Hirani had shot one scene where Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt makes a call to this 90s actress just when he is arrested.''

Madhuri's Mother Told Sanjay Dutt

‘'But the call is received by the actress' mother who tells the actor that the lady doesn't want any association with him and that henceforth he shouldn't call her up.''

Sanju Was Allowed To Make Only One Call From The Jail

''Dutt, when got arrested in 1993, was allowed to make a phone call by the then Police officer. Needless to say he had made it to Dixit, who disassociated herself from the man.''

When Madhuri Called Hirani

''This scene was retained in the film until the actress got to know. She again spoke to the director and insisted that no reference to her should be there in the Movie. That is when Hirani edited this scene in the final cut of the movie.''

There Was A Time When Madhuri Talked Fondly About Dutt

In Yasser Usman's book ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy', it is mentioned that Madhuri once said in an interview, "My favourite partner is Sanjay Dutt, he's a real joker...and his stories make me laugh all the time, but he is also a gentleman.''

Sanju Is A Fantastic Person

"Sanju is a fantastic person. He has a loving heart and, in contrast to the widely held view, a good sense of humour.''

He Makes Me Laugh

‘'He is the only guy who makes me laugh all the time. He does not play games. He is open and uncomplicated."