English
 »   »   »  Sanjay Dutt Was Allowed To Make Only One Call From The Jail; Sad, He Called Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Dutt Was Allowed To Make Only One Call From The Jail; Sad, He Called Madhuri Dixit

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will be seen sharing the screen space almost after a gap of 25 years in Karan Johar's film Kalank. They were rumoured to be dating in the early 90s. When a biopic on Sanjay Dutt was announced, it was said that Hirani will add the details about their relationship in the movie.

    But it seems that Madhuri Dixit was very uncomfortable with it. As per Pinkvilla, the director had also shot one scene where Sanjay makes a call to Madhuri after getting arrested, apparently, Madhuri called Rajkummar Hirani and requested him to delete that scene from the film. More details below.

    On Madhuri's Request

    ''As per rumours, the makers of the film had included one fleeting reference to Madhuri Dixit in the movie. But on her request, that has also been edited out in the final cut.''

    When Sanjay Dutt Had Called Madhuri Dixit After Getting Arrested

    "Hirani had shot one scene where Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt makes a call to this 90s actress just when he is arrested.''

    Madhuri's Mother Told Sanjay Dutt

    ‘'But the call is received by the actress' mother who tells the actor that the lady doesn't want any association with him and that henceforth he shouldn't call her up.''

    Sanju Was Allowed To Make Only One Call From The Jail

    ''Dutt, when got arrested in 1993, was allowed to make a phone call by the then Police officer. Needless to say he had made it to Dixit, who disassociated herself from the man.''

    When Madhuri Called Hirani

    ''This scene was retained in the film until the actress got to know. She again spoke to the director and insisted that no reference to her should be there in the Movie. That is when Hirani edited this scene in the final cut of the movie.''

    There Was A Time When Madhuri Talked Fondly About Dutt

    In Yasser Usman's book ‘Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy', it is mentioned that Madhuri once said in an interview, "My favourite partner is Sanjay Dutt, he's a real joker...and his stories make me laugh all the time, but he is also a gentleman.''

    Sanju Is A Fantastic Person

    "Sanju is a fantastic person. He has a loving heart and, in contrast to the widely held view, a good sense of humour.''

    He Makes Me Laugh

    ‘'He is the only guy who makes me laugh all the time. He does not play games. He is open and uncomplicated."

    On a related note, Sanju will hit the screens on 29th June and it stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue