 »   »   » Not Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Was Uncomfortable To Work With Her Again In Karan Johar's Kalank

Nobody knows whether Madhuri Dixit & Sanjay Dutt were a couple or not but back in those days, rumours were rife that both of them feel hots for each other and they used to be inseperable. Unfortunately, Sanjay got dragged into legal controversies and Madhuri got married to Sriram Madhav Nene and flew to US. At that time, both have vowed to never work with each other again.

But as the saying goes 'never say never'. Now, the duo is all set to star together in a film, Kalank and reportedly, they will be seen playing a mature couple in the film. The day the official announcement was made, people went crazy as they goy hell excited to see Madhuri & Dutt together one screen.



Many fans are also wondering how did it happen? Well, we've got answers to your questions.



Sanjay Dutt Was Uncomfortable For the uninitiated, Sridevi was assigned to play the role of Madhuri Dixit. But owing to her sudden demise, Karan Johar ropped in Madhuri Dixit on board. Apparently, Madhuri was fine to pair opposite Sanjay. It was the latter who was feeling more uncomfortable in working with his alleged ex-girlfriend.

Karan Convinced Dutt An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Karan Johar reminded Sanjay Dutt that whatever had happened between Dixit and Dutt was in the past, that they are now happily married and with children. Let the past bury itself."

Interesting! "Dutt apparently heard Johar out and finally relented. Kalank will show the couple in a mature relationship. Their track is being done with utmost discretion. No one will be allowed to feel uncomfortable," added the source.

Sanju Biopic: Why Raju Hirani pick these 6 characters of Sanjay Dutt? Know full story | FilmiBeat Will There Be A Chapter Of Madhuri In Sanju? Last year, the grapevine was abuzz with reports of Madhuri asking the Dutt biopic director Rajkumar Hirani to remove all references of the actor from his movie.

When Sanjay Dutt was asked to comment on the same, he told Mid-Day in an interview, "For where I am today, this [the topic of Dutt] has become redundant. Life has come a long way since then. I don't know where these reports are coming from. In any case, it doesn't make a difference to me."

On a lighter note, Kalank also casts Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.



