 »   »   »  Sanju: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Upset With The Makers Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer?

    Sanju: Trishala Dutt ANGRY with Father Sanjay Dutt's biopic; Here's WHY | FilmiBeat

    Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is a biopic based on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's life. Not only has it impressed the masses, but also taken the box office by storm. But it seems that Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt is really angry with the makers of the movie. As per DNA, she is upset over the fact that neither her mother, nor herself have been acknowledged in Sanju. For the uninitiated, Trishala's mom Richa Sharma, who was Dutt's first wife, died of cancer in 1996.

    The report stated, ''The movie doesn't even acknowledge the existence of Trishala (or her mother) anywhere, while the character of Dutt's kids with his third wife Maanayata Dutt do get some screen time. On the other hand, Dia Mirza, who plays Maanayata, can be seen in chunks throughout the length of the film.''

    At The Trailer Launch Of Sanju's Comeback Film

    ''While at the trailer launch of Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi, a special video message from Trishala was played in the presence of the media, there was nothing of the sort when the teaser, trailer, songs of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, or even when the film Sanju hit the theatres.''

    Those Who Are Unaware

    Sanju met Richa first in 1985, when she had just moved to Mumbai from US to make a career in Bollywood. The actor had revealed a daily, "I met Richa for the first time at the muhurat of one of my films at Hotel Sea Rock.''

    ''She was wearing jeans and a multi-coloured top. I inquired as to who she was. A few days later, I called her and asked her to go out with me. I soon realised that Richa was different from the girls I had known before.She was not calculating, manipulative or chasing after money. She was a simple girl, a fantastic person to trust. I could no longer live without her.''

    When They Decided To Get Married

    They tied the knot in 1987. Richa gave up her filmy career for Sanjay Dutt as he wanted her to focus only on him and his family. Unfortunately, Richa got diagnosed with cancer just after a year of their marriage. She was in the US for her treatment when Sanjay fell in love with Madhuri Dixit.

    Divorce & Custody Battle

    Richa was shocked when Sanjay filed for a divorce in 1993. She passed away at an early age in 1996 due to brain cancer. Sanjay then fought for the custody of his daughter Trishala but lost the case. After which, Trishala moved to the US to stay with her grandparents.

