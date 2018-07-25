 »   »   »  Sanju Success After Effect! Ranbir Kapoor Doubles His Endorsement Fee & It's A Pretty Huge Amount

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently riding high on the massive success of his latest film, Sanju, has apparently doubled his endorsement fee. A report in DNA quoted a source as saying, "Ranbir has almost doubled his pay in the brand space. He is quite popular among the youth. While none of his failures deterred his brand value, his latest hit has only bettered it."

Reportedly, earlier Ranbir used to charge between Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore for a day's work on commercials and now he might increase his new quote to at least Rs 6 crore per day. According to Rediff, the actor currently endorses brands such as Asian Paints, Pepsi, Panasonic, Renault, Flipkart, Macroman, Saavn, and Hero MotoCorp.

Vijay Subramaniam, co-CEO of KWAN, the company that manages Ranbir, said, "Ranbir has mostly 10 brands (endorsements) at any given time and this makes him quite exclusive."

Considering Ranbir, man of the hour, we aren't surprised to learn that he is inundated with brand endorsement offers. However, the actor is quite careful, when it comes to endorse any brand as he doesn't want to receive flak from him fans.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Brahmastra. The film also marks his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni and third collaboration with director Ayan Mukerji.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has also signed Luv Ranjan's next, which also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Ranbir will also be seen in YRF's Shamshera, opposite Vaani Kapoor. The film also features Sanjay Dutt in a negative role!