 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor & His Wife Mira Rajput Expecting Their Second Baby?

A few months back, Shahid Kapoor had revealed that he and his wife Mira Rajput are planning to have a second baby. The adorable couple are already proud parents to a baby girl Misha. And now it looks like the toddler is all set to get a sibling soon. If reports are to be believed then Shahid and his wife Mira are expecting their second child.
The social media is abuzz with reports that Mira is pregnant with her second baby after fans pointed out her 'baby bump' in her recent pictures. Scroll down to read more-
Good News Coming Up Soon?
The star wife has been spotted wearing flowy outfits off late to hide her baby bump as pointed out by several fans on social media.
Shahid Had Hinted At Having Another Baby
In an interview with GQ magazine, the actor had said, " Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes."
Mira Too Had Echoed A Similar Sentiment
She had shared, "I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food, or lifestyle. No (haven't set a deadline), because I am going to have another baby, and then decide."
Misha Wasn't A Planned Baby
Shahid had revealed, "It wasn't planned actually, but I think we were ready for it. I was impatient to get married and have a family. My job is a lonely one I was lonely for three or four years."
Shahid On How He Felt When Mira Was Pregnant With Misha
"It's nice to say 'we' were pregnant, because it gives you a sense of participation and responsibility. When she was in labour, I held my breath. At one point, I got dizzy and she whacked me and said, 'Why are you getting dizzy? I'm doing all the work here."
How Fatherhood Changed Shahid
The 'Padmaavat' actor had confessed, " The way marriage and parenthood have changed me can fill a book. Today, the two most important and relevant people in my life are both female."
Shahid Is An Emotional Dad
He revealed, "It's a huge change, because you're not your own priority anymore. You don't think of yourself first. As an actor you are so self-absorbed, everything is ‘my' this or ‘my' that. Suddenly that feeling disappears, and it feels so liberating. I'm an extremely emotional dad.
I can't control my emotions when it comes to Misha, my daughter, and I know that's going to be a problem in the coming years because I'm not going to be able to be very logical or practical about her."
