 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor In A Never Seen Before Avatar In Raja Krishna Menon's Next! Read Details

Related Articles
- Here's Why Shahid Kapoor Didn't Hide The News Of Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy!
- Shahid Kapoor Just Announced Wife Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy With This Cute Post!
- WOW! Brothers Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter To Star In A Movie Together? Read Details
- Is Shahid Kapoor A Dominating Elder Brother? Ishaan Khatter Reveals The Truth!
- Shahid Kapoor & His Wife Mira Rajput Expecting Their Second Baby?
- Ishaan Khattar Rejected Many Bollywood Films As It Was Offered To Him Only Because Of Shahid Kapoor!
- Malavika Mohanan Admits Ishaan Khattar Steals Her Limelight; Brother Shahid Kapoor To Be Blamed
- If Misha Kapoor Ever MOCKS At Shahid Kapoor After Being 25-Year-Old, Here's What He Will Do!
- Shahid Kapoor Takes A MAJOR DIG At Sonam Kapoor For Focusing More On Costumes Than Her Acting!
- Imtiaz Ali Keen To Cast Varun Dhawan In His Next After His Film With Shahid Kapoor Fails To Happen?
- STRANGE LOVE! Mira Rajput Once Threw Hubby Shahid Kapoor Out Of Their House
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is On A Roll; Might Be Seen Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Woh Kaun Thi Remake
- Chef Movie Review: Tells You Why There Is No Love Sincerer Than The Love Of Food!
Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Padmaavat is all set to play the role of a boxer in Raja Krishna Menon's upcoming movie and it is a space which he has never explored before. The sport of boxing has been included only in a handful of movies in Bollywood and this might make the cut as the sport always showcases triumph after a fall.
Raja Krishna Menon confirmed the developments but remained tight-lipped about the storyline. Also, DNA quoted a source by saying, "Shahid is doing a sports-based film with Raja. He wanted to explore that space for quite some time. He plays a boxer who emerges triumphant against all odds in his life." Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shraddha Kapoor and right after the movie is wrapped up, he'll begin training for the boxer's role.
Getting The Boxer's Physique
"He needs to have a particular physique to play the character convincingly and learn the techniques of boxing," the source revealed to DNA.
A New Story In Bollywood!
"Someone had approached Shahid with the story. He liked it and since he was already discussing about collaborating with Raja, Sasha asked the filmmaker if he would want to work on it. And the latter started developing it further," the source summed it up.
Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Movies
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will soon wrap up Batti Gul Meter Chalu and the film is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of 2018.
A Unique Storyline!
Batti Gul Meter Chalu has a unique storyline which Bollywood has never seen before. The plot revolves around the shortage of electricity and inaccuracies in the electricity bills.
Shahid Kapoor's Sports Themed Movies!
Shahid Kapoor had previously played the role of a cricketer in Dil Bole Hadippa!, and will now be seen as a boxer in Raja Krishnan Menon's next.
Director's Cut
Raja Krishnan Menon's previous movie Airlift went on to be a hit at the box office and it starred Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.