Shahid Kapoor In A Never Seen Before Avatar In Raja Krishna Menon's Next! Read Details

Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Padmaavat is all set to play the role of a boxer in Raja Krishna Menon's upcoming movie and it is a space which he has never explored before. The sport of boxing has been included only in a handful of movies in Bollywood and this might make the cut as the sport always showcases triumph after a fall.

Raja Krishna Menon confirmed the developments but remained tight-lipped about the storyline. Also, DNA quoted a source by saying, "Shahid is doing a sports-based film with Raja. He wanted to explore that space for quite some time. He plays a boxer who emerges triumphant against all odds in his life." Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shraddha Kapoor and right after the movie is wrapped up, he'll begin training for the boxer's role.

Getting The Boxer's Physique

"He needs to have a particular physique to play the character convincingly and learn the techniques of boxing," the source revealed to DNA.

A New Story In Bollywood!

"Someone had approached Shahid with the story. He liked it and since he was already discussing about collaborating with Raja, Sasha asked the filmmaker if he would want to work on it. And the latter started developing it further," the source summed it up.

Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Movies

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will soon wrap up Batti Gul Meter Chalu and the film is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of 2018.

A Unique Storyline!

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has a unique storyline which Bollywood has never seen before. The plot revolves around the shortage of electricity and inaccuracies in the electricity bills.

Shahid Kapoor's Sports Themed Movies!

Shahid Kapoor had previously played the role of a cricketer in Dil Bole Hadippa!, and will now be seen as a boxer in Raja Krishnan Menon's next.

Director's Cut

Raja Krishnan Menon's previous movie Airlift went on to be a hit at the box office and it starred Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 11:01 [IST]
