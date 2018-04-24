 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor In A Never Seen Before Avatar In Raja Krishna Menon's Next! Read Details

Getting The Boxer's Physique

"He needs to have a particular physique to play the character convincingly and learn the techniques of boxing," the source revealed to DNA.

A New Story In Bollywood!

"Someone had approached Shahid with the story. He liked it and since he was already discussing about collaborating with Raja, Sasha asked the filmmaker if he would want to work on it. And the latter started developing it further," the source summed it up.

Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Movies

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will soon wrap up Batti Gul Meter Chalu and the film is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of 2018.

A Unique Storyline!

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has a unique storyline which Bollywood has never seen before. The plot revolves around the shortage of electricity and inaccuracies in the electricity bills.

Shahid Kapoor's Sports Themed Movies!

Shahid Kapoor had previously played the role of a cricketer in Dil Bole Hadippa!, and will now be seen as a boxer in Raja Krishnan Menon's next.

Director's Cut

Raja Krishnan Menon's previous movie Airlift went on to be a hit at the box office and it starred Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.