 »   »   » UPSETTING! Shahid Kapoor To SKIP Padmaavat Success Party; COLD WAR With Ranveer Singh Gets Murkier!

Shahid Doesn't Wanna Interact To Media With Ranveer

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the Padmaavat team as saying"They did pose together for one picture clicked by the Padmaavat team, cutting a cake and celebrating. But Shahid isn't keen on a media interaction with all of them together."



Shahid Couldn't Overshadowed Ranveer "

Ranveer's character of Allaudin Khilji has emerged as the winner in the film. And though Shahid's understated Maha Rawal Ratan Singh has made a mark, it was not enough to overshadow the villain de piece."



Shahid Is Dodging To Attend Padmaavat Success Bash

"Hence Shahid, who is also busy now with Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has not allotted any dates for the film's success party. All three stars of the movie have been giving time, but only for individual promotions, thus far."



Recently, Shahid Said He Felt Like An 'Outsider'

Shahid was quoted as saying, "I'm used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I was like an outsider."



He Had Further Added..

"When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier."



Here's How Ranveer Reacted To Shahid's 'Outsider' Comment

When Ranveer was asked about Shahid's 'outsider' comment, he had said,"To be honest, I did my best to welcome him and did whatever I could do to be a supportive co-actor. But I think it's got to do with the genre as well."



Ranveer Further Added..

"I think ‘Padmaavat' is Shahid's first costume drama and a costume drama has its own set of unique challenges which I had faced during Bajirao Mastani and it takes some time to get adapted to it. I think he's reacting to that," concluded Ranveer.

