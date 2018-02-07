 »   »   » UPSETTING! Shahid Kapoor To SKIP Padmaavat Success Party; COLD WAR With Ranveer Singh Gets Murkier!

If on one side, the controversies around Padmaavat fails to die down, the ego-clash of lead actors - Ranveer Singh & Shahid Kapoor is all over the headlines and the duo had become quite vocal about their indifference.
Now, we hear their cold war has become to certain height where the duo can't even stand next to each other. Call it insecurity of Shahid as Ranveer got more attention post the release of the film but their cold war is indeed getting murkier with each passing day!
Shahid Doesn't Wanna Interact To Media With Ranveer
Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the Padmaavat team as saying"They did pose together for one picture clicked by the Padmaavat team, cutting a cake and celebrating. But Shahid isn't keen on a media interaction with all of them together."
Shahid Couldn't Overshadowed Ranveer "
Ranveer's character of Allaudin Khilji has emerged as the winner in the film. And though Shahid's understated Maha Rawal Ratan Singh has made a mark, it was not enough to overshadow the villain de piece."
Shahid Is Dodging To Attend Padmaavat Success Bash
"Hence Shahid, who is also busy now with Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has not allotted any dates for the film's success party. All three stars of the movie have been giving time, but only for individual promotions, thus far."
Recently, Shahid Said He Felt Like An 'Outsider'
Shahid was quoted as saying, "I'm used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I was like an outsider."
He Had Further Added..
"When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier."
Here's How Ranveer Reacted To Shahid's 'Outsider' Comment
When Ranveer was asked about Shahid's 'outsider' comment, he had said,"To be honest, I did my best to welcome him and did whatever I could do to be a supportive co-actor. But I think it's got to do with the genre as well."
Ranveer Further Added..
"I think ‘Padmaavat' is Shahid's first costume drama and a costume drama has its own set of unique challenges which I had faced during Bajirao Mastani and it takes some time to get adapted to it. I think he's reacting to that," concluded Ranveer.