 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan & Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Script Locked & Loaded?

Who Is Don 3 Heroine?

The source opened up to HT, "The storyline is such that it doesn't need Priyanka's character. It's likely to have a new cast, which will be locked soon."



Don 3 Expected Release Date

"SRK will be finishing Salute and then get to this film straight away. It is likely to release in 2020," the source summed it up.



The Don Franchise

The Don franchise is well bankable as the previous two installments have ended up being superhits at the box office. We're sure that even the third part will achieve even the more success when it hits the theatres.



Rumours About Don 3

There were several rumours doing the rounds about Don 3 all these years and Farhan Akhtar had come out and rubbished them all. We won't be surprised if the film-maker calls the current rumour about Don 3 as false too.



Busy Schedule For SRK & Farhan

In the mean time, Shahrukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and will also begin shooting for Salute by the end of the year. Farhan is also busy with his musical project and is touring all over the country with his band.

