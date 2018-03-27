English
 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan & Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Script Locked & Loaded?

Shahrukh Khan & Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Script Locked & Loaded?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

It looks like Shahrukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar are all set to be seen on the silver screen once again in Don 3 and reports are doing the rounds that the script of the movie has been locked and will go one floors by mid 2019. Farhan will play the role of a cop in the movie, while Shahrukh will, of course, play the don. A source opened up to HT by saying,

"He (Farhan) had bounced the idea off to SRK, who liked it. Farhan had taken a break from acting and channelised all his energy into developing the script for this film of the Don franchise. He has finally locked the script and things are moving in the right direction."

Who Is Don 3 Heroine?

The source opened up to HT, "The storyline is such that it doesn't need Priyanka's character. It's likely to have a new cast, which will be locked soon."

Don 3 Expected Release Date

"SRK will be finishing Salute and then get to this film straight away. It is likely to release in 2020," the source summed it up.

The Don Franchise

The Don franchise is well bankable as the previous two installments have ended up being superhits at the box office. We're sure that even the third part will achieve even the more success when it hits the theatres.

Rumours About Don 3

There were several rumours doing the rounds about Don 3 all these years and Farhan Akhtar had come out and rubbished them all. We won't be surprised if the film-maker calls the current rumour about Don 3 as false too.

Busy Schedule For SRK & Farhan

In the mean time, Shahrukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and will also begin shooting for Salute by the end of the year. Farhan is also busy with his musical project and is touring all over the country with his band.

Read more about: shahrukh khan farhan akhtar
Story first published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 27, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat