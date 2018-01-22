 »   »   » PIC TALK: Shahrukh Khan Is Having A Helluva Time Is Davos; Honoured To Receive Crystal Award

Superstar Shahrukh Khan has said he feels honoured to receive the 24th Crystal Award alongside Elton John and Cate Blanchett.

The Annual Crystal Awards ceremony, which opens the World Economic Forum summit in the Swiss ski resort, celebrates the achievements of outstanding artists who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world.

"Honoured to receive the World Economic Forum's 24th Crystal Award, together with Elton John and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment," Shahrukh tweeted after receiving the honour.

The actor also shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram page and his pictures are proof that he's having a helluva time in Davos.

He captioned one of the pictures as saying, "Switzerland main aake yeh na kiya toh kya kiya...?! Loving being at the Davos, now to get ready for the Crystal Award Ceremony. #DavosDiaries."

While he captioned another picture as saying, "Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @worldeconomicforum for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiaries."

SRK received the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India," the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.

The past awardees from India include Amitabh Bachchan, Mallika Sarabhai, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan.

On the work front, Shahrukh will be next seen in Zero.

Credits: PTI