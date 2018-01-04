 »   »   » HE HAS A BIG HEART! Shahrukh Khan Is Not Taking Any Work; All Thanks To Anushka Sharma & Her Wedding

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017. The actress will keep working even after her wedding. At present, she has two products in her kitty, Pari and Zero.

In Zero, she will be paired opposite Shahrukh Khan. But do you know that King Khan is not taking any work because of Anushka Sharma?

Anushka's Wedding Plans Talking about it a source told Deccan Chronicle, ''Interestingly, while everyone was left guessing about her wedding plans, Anushka seems to have planned it to the T.'' She Had Already Informed The Team "She had informed the team quite some time back about her plans. And now they wait for her to get back to shooting," a source reveals. Shahrukh Khan Is Not Taking Any Work "In fact, SRK hasn't taken up any work because he doesn't want to get caught up in shoots and not be available when Anushka is getting back to the sets." Their Thick Friendship The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi's friendship seems to be as tight as ever, and going by the little jig Shahrukh broke into at Virushka's reception is only proof. More Details Not just SRK, Zero director Aanand L Rai too was glad to give her some time off for her wedding.'' Anushka A True Professional The director said, "Anushka, in fact, wanted to return a couple of days early just so our schedule doesn't suffer.'' Aanand L Rai's Sweet Gesture For Anushka & Virat ''But we took a collective decision, and told her she should enjoy this period to the fullest. She can get back to work when she's done with her vacation.''

On a related note, recently the first teaser of Zero released recently, talking about which the director told PTI, "I wanted to celebrate Zero, I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and 'Zero' comes from there.''

"Though we are one year away from the release, the film is already getting so much love. So Khan sahab and I decided to give something to fans. It is purely out of the love and affection that we are getting from the fans.''

