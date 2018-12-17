 »   »   »  Shahrukh & Kajol To Star In Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium Sequel?

Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium was released in 2017 and fared pretty well at the box office. The movie was appreciated by the audiences and critics alike and the offbeat storyline made it a success. Producer Dinesh Vijan, who recently married the love of his life Pramita Tanwar is now planning for a sequel and guess what, he has approached Shahrukh Khan and Kajol to be a part of it, said a source close to the producer.

Irrfan Khan will also be a part of the sequel and there are rumours that Sara Ali Khan might be a part of the movie too. It looks like Dinesh Vijan wants the Hindi Medium sequel to be made on a larger scale and is willing to take the risk as he's confident of the content.

Also, it is reported that the Hindi Medium sequel will be set in the United States and only a few portions will be shot in India. However, the director, Saket Chaudhary will not be a part of the sequel and Dinesh Vijan is scouting for a new director to helm the project.

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol are the best Bollywood couple and we're sure that people will love to see them on the silver screen all over again. The duo was last seen in the movie Dilwale in 2018 and if everything goes right, they'll be seen together in the Hindi Medium sequel. A leading publication contacted Dinesh Vijan to confirm the news, but the producer was unavailable for comment.

