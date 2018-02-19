 »   »   » A BIG MISTAKE? Shahrukh Khan REJECTED Khilji's Role In Padmaavat; Is He Regretting His Decision Now?

SRK Was Not Interested In Khilji's Role

As per a report in DNA,''Before Ranveer Singh came on board, the maker was keen to cast his Devdas actor in the role of the power-obsessed monarch. However, SRK wasn't too keen because he had already made a commitment to Aanand L Rai and he didn't wish to go back on that one.''



SRK Gave This Reason

A source says, "Shahrukh told Sanjay that he wouldn't be able to spare time because he had given Aanand his word. When some people close to him suggested that he could easily do two films simultaneously, SRK apparently refused saying he didn't wish to spread himself too thin.''



SLB Had Offered Him Two Films

''Over a year ago, Shahrukh Khan had revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered him not one but two films - both with different settings. He had said, "There are two scripts that he's (Bhansali) offered me. One is a period film and the other isn't. I don't know which one we're doing right now. But these are the only two I have spoken to him about."







Shahrukh Has Rejected Them Also

But now, it seems it will take some more time for the Devdas director-actor duo to team up again. A source reveals, "Shahrukh is not doing Sanjay's film anymore.''



After The Meetings..

''They had several meetings to discuss the scripts in hand last year, but nothing really worked out. SRK politely turned down the movies that were offered to him."



But

This has not affected their equation at all. Our source adds, "SLB and SRK are both extremely professional. They don't let work affect their personal equation. They are good friends and they remain so. They have promised to work together on something very soon."



Rumour Has It

As of now, Shahrukh has Aanand L Rai's Zero that releases on Christmas weekend this year. Also, there were reports of him agreeing to meet Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is producing the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled, Salute.



A Big Announcement Is Expected

Adds the source, "SRK is discussing films with a few other directors and he will green light one, so expect a big announcement about his next film very soon."

