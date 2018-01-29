 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan To Star In Baahubali Writer’s Revenge Drama After Zero?

Shahrukh Khan To Star In Baahubali Writer’s Revenge Drama After Zero?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

After writing trememdous scripts for Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prabhas' Baahubali 2, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has completed writing a new script which revolves around a revenge drama and rumours are doing the rounds that Shahrukh Khan has been approached to star in the movie. DNA quoted a source by saying,

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Book Your Tickets Right Away!

"He has written the story keeping SRK in mind. The two recently had a meeting in Mumbai. Prasad flew down from Hyderabad and narrated the story to Shah Rukh. It is a revenge saga, with lots of drama and action. He met Prasad, but he is yet to take a call on the film. He will wrap up Zero before announcing his next project. He's still deciding which one to pick."

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan might star in Baahubali writer's upcoming revenge drama as writer KV Vijayendra Prasad approached SRK and narrated the script.

Zero

Shahrukh Khan is currently shooting for Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

A Dwarf

For the first time ever, Shahrukh Khan will play the role of a dwarf on the silver screen in Zero.

Writer's Choice

KV Vijayendra Prasad has finished writing a script and wants Shahrukh khan to star in it.

Wait & Watch

We'll have to wait and watch if Shahrukh Khan will give his nod to star in KV Vijayendra Prasad's next.

Will He?

Also, the Baadshah of Bollywood is considering to star in the movie, but has not given his nod yet.

Scriptwriter

KV Vijayendra Prasad has written scripts for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali.

Box Office

Both Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali ended up being a blockbuster at the box office.

Read more about: shahrukh khan, zero, baahubali
Story first published: Monday, January 29, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 29, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat