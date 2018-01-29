 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan To Star In Baahubali Writer’s Revenge Drama After Zero?

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan might star in Baahubali writer's upcoming revenge drama as writer KV Vijayendra Prasad approached SRK and narrated the script.



Zero

Shahrukh Khan is currently shooting for Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.



A Dwarf

For the first time ever, Shahrukh Khan will play the role of a dwarf on the silver screen in Zero.



Writer's Choice

KV Vijayendra Prasad has finished writing a script and wants Shahrukh khan to star in it.



Wait & Watch

We'll have to wait and watch if Shahrukh Khan will give his nod to star in KV Vijayendra Prasad's next.



Will He?

Also, the Baadshah of Bollywood is considering to star in the movie, but has not given his nod yet.



Scriptwriter

KV Vijayendra Prasad has written scripts for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali.



Box Office

Both Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali ended up being a blockbuster at the box office.

