 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan To Star In Baahubali Writer’s Revenge Drama After Zero?

After writing trememdous scripts for Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prabhas' Baahubali 2, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has completed writing a new script which revolves around a revenge drama and rumours are doing the rounds that Shahrukh Khan has been approached to star in the movie. DNA quoted a source by saying,
"He has written the story keeping SRK in mind. The two recently had a meeting in Mumbai. Prasad flew down from Hyderabad and narrated the story to Shah Rukh. It is a revenge saga, with lots of drama and action. He met Prasad, but he is yet to take a call on the film. He will wrap up Zero before announcing his next project. He's still deciding which one to pick."
