 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Gets Special Treatment From Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh; Wedding Fixed On Nov 12

The Source Further Commented On Ranveer Singh

"Ranveer's Simmba will be wrapped up by then. He might just have some patchwork left to do."

On Deepika's Schedule

"Deepika, meanwhile, is in talks for various movies, but is yet to begin any project. Their brand endorsement duties will also be adjusted," the source summed it up to DNA.

The Big Wedding Reception

It is reported that right after their wedding in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will throw a grand reception in both Mumbai and Bangalore and will invite all of their family and friends.

Mumbai & Bangalore Reception!

While the reception in Bangalore is for Deepika Padukone's extended family, the reception in Mumbai is only for the couples industry and personal friends.

The Italian Wedding!

Also, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli held a destination wedding in Italy and Deepika and Ranveer are now following their footsteps.

Italian & Swiss Governments Send Them An Offer!

The Italian government is looking forward to host their wedding and even the Swiss Govt has offered the same as Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador of Switzerland tourism in India.