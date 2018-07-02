 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Gets Special Treatment From Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh; Wedding Fixed On Nov 12

Related Articles
Reports state that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot between November 12 and 16 2018 in Italy and the couple have already booked a wedding planner and the preparations are on full swing. Deepika was spotted wedding shopping with her mother in Mumbai at several occasions and the new wind is that Deepika and Ranveer have decided to keep their wedding as a small and private affair compromising of only selected people and one among those lucky ones are Deepika's closest friend Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer's BFF Arjun Kapoor.
"Both, Ranveer and Deepika, were keen to have a small ceremony. The wedding at a foreign destination will give them the privacy they desire. They will probably have a reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues. A few people from Bollywood like Arjun Kapoor, who is one of Ranveer's closest B-Town buddies, and Shahrukh Khan, who is fond of Deepika, may join the celebrations in Italy. The rest of the wedding party will comprise the couple's family members and pals," a source said to DNA.
The Source Further Commented On Ranveer Singh
"Ranveer's Simmba will be wrapped up by then. He might just have some patchwork left to do."
On Deepika's Schedule
"Deepika, meanwhile, is in talks for various movies, but is yet to begin any project. Their brand endorsement duties will also be adjusted," the source summed it up to DNA.
The Big Wedding Reception
It is reported that right after their wedding in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will throw a grand reception in both Mumbai and Bangalore and will invite all of their family and friends.
Mumbai & Bangalore Reception!
While the reception in Bangalore is for Deepika Padukone's extended family, the reception in Mumbai is only for the couples industry and personal friends.
The Italian Wedding!
Also, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli held a destination wedding in Italy and Deepika and Ranveer are now following their footsteps.
Italian & Swiss Governments Send Them An Offer!
The Italian government is looking forward to host their wedding and even the Swiss Govt has offered the same as Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador of Switzerland tourism in India.
