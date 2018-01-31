 »   »   » SHOCKER! Karan Johar LOST HIS TEMPER At Ranveer Singh & This Is What The Actor Did Next

Karan Johar Once Got Pissed Off At Ranveer

Karan revealed, "Ranveer Singh! I once got angry at him and he made up in just one minute."



What Was The Bone Of Contention?

"It was like I was a little pissed off with him for something very tiny, and it was very stupid and it was a mild professional hiccup but he was so charming when he met me at the screening of Two States."



Ranveer Singh's Unexpected Reaction

Karan further added, "I still remember he came and gave me a big hug and said, "You can't be upset with me". And the way he said it to me, I was like, yeah I can't." Now, that's quite an interesting revelation.



Did You Know This?

In the past, Ranveer had once refused to work with Karan Johar. The filmmaker had recently spoken about it and said, "I have tried to cast Shahid Kapoor a couple of times and he has said NO. Arjun Kapoor has said no to me. Ranveer Singh has said NO to two movies. Contrary to what people think, I have been rejected a few times." Cut to 2018, Ranveer is now all set to star in Simmba which will be produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.



When Ranveer Had Turned Down A Karan Johar Film

Reportedly Ranveer had turned down KJo's Shuddhi to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Back then, the actor had refused to talk about passing up Karan's film and instead said, "Karan is a superb guy. He's an actor, dancer and director; a producer with a creative mind and a writer's mind too."



Meanwhile, Ranveer Says He Isn't Interested In Box Office Numbers

The actor told DNA in an interview, "I strongly believe that times have changed. It started off in 2010 when I made my debut. Films like Ishqiya and Love Sex Aur Dhokha were doing well. Nowadays, you don't know what is commercially viable content. You have to make a good movie that connects with the audience.



I don't judge films based on their commercial potential. I don't think about doing a movie that will get me an entry into the Rs 200-crore or Rs 300 crore-club. Even if the film does Rs 60 crore, it's not my concern. I'm only concerned about the story. Does it make me feel something? Does it have a character that I'm excited enough to play?"







He Doesn't Want To Get Corrupted By The 'Superstar' Tag

"I think it's good for the movie business that younger and newer actors are delivering such kind of numbers. The industry needs these to thrive. My mentor, Aditya Chopra, had once explained to me the meaning of a superstar.



He said when you're a superstar and people see your face on a poster, that's all they need to want to come and watch the film, regardless of anything else. So, while these tags are being attached to me, I still feel I have a long way to go. I don't want to get corrupted with all this. I just want to act and grow. I could well have been acting in theatre, but I wanted to do mainstream Hindi cinema and that to me is one of the greatest gifts."





