 »   »   » Shocker! Salman Khan Refuses A Cameo In Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle's Debut Film?

Heard This?

As per a Mid-Day report, Sooraj plays a street dancer whereas his leading lady Isabelle essays a ballroom dancer.

Did Salman Say 'No' Because Of This Reason?

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "The protagonists will be seen performing various dance styles including waltz and Tango. Salman is not comfortable with these dance forms."

A Busy Bee

The source further added, "Also, he wants to focus on his Da-Bangg Tour, and then, Bharat. Since the movie will demand most of his time, Salman decided to bow out of the commitment." Meanwhile Salman's team remained unavailable for a comment on his report, revealed the tabloid.

Isabelle On Her Debut Film

She was earlier quoted as saying to a daily, "It's a Latin ballroom dance film and I don't have much experience in that dance form. So we've been training a lot. But I am thrilled to be doing something new... I love acting and art in all its forms, so it's great."

"I was always interested in the performing arts. I started dancing when I was very young. Then I went to drama school and later a performing arts school. So, I fell in love with acting, theatre and all the aspects of filmmaking. I even had my own theatre group in college. From a young age, I knew I wanted to be a performer in some way or the other. And then I guess, Katrina made it seem more possible," she quipped.

Sibling Love

In the same interview, she also spoke fondly about Katrina and said, "I remember doing my homework on the sets of Partner (2007) and prepping for my exams during weekends on the sets of Namastey London (2007). Katrina is a massive star but for me, it's hard [to see her like that] as she is still the same person that she always was. It's amazing to see her success and fame, but to me, she has always been my big sister."

Her Reaction On Being Compared With Elder Sister Katrina

"I feel we are in very different spaces and are distinct as individuals. I am coming into a slightly different space. Obviously, you want to do well and want the film to perform well but that's in God's hands. I am just going to do my best, work the hardest and try not to think too much about that question. She has given me a lot of advice. But the best one has been to work extremely hard and enjoy it at the same time. Luckily, most people in the arts world are extremely passionate about what they do."

Things Fell In Place For Isabelle

"I feel everything happens when it's supposed to happen. I just kind of went with the flow. I became the face of a big cosmetic brand and my debut film also happened. Apart from that, one or two other things have also kind of fallen into place. I do believe that things happen when they are supposed to, and not necessarily when you want them to. You just have to be ready to seize those opportunities and go for it."