 »   »   » SHOCKING! Ranbir Kapoor ANGRY With Karan Johar & Alia Bhatt For Portraying Him As A Playboy?

Ranbir Kapoor Is Extremely Furious

A Pinkvilla report stated a source saying that Ranbir is extremely furious with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's team for spreading such stories to create a buzz for their upcoming film Brahmastra.



He Doesn't Want A Playboy Image

The report quoted a source as saying, "Ranbir is furious with Kjo & Alia's PR team for putting out these stories for Brahmastra buzz. He doesn't want a playboy image and wants everyone to stop using his name just for PR games."



On The Other Hand, Alia Is Unperturbed By Her Link-Up Rumours With Ranbir

"Alia, on the other hand, doesn't seem to mind it as in the past having relationship rumours with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan (2 states & Badrinath Ki Dulhania) have benefited their movie due to the couple rumour buzz," the report further stated.



Ranbir Finds Alia's Behaviour Odd

The source added, "What Ranbir finds even odder is that though Alia is friends with Katrina Kaif (Ranbir's ex) she still doesn't mind having such rumours doing the rounds."



He Is Totally Against Spreading Fake News As A PR Stunt

"He's totally against the fake news and has become very vocal about it to Dharma team to wrap this PR stunt as soon as possible," the source said.



Meanwhile,

This picture of Ranbir and Alia from the Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 points out that all's well between the actors and yes, we are super-excited to watch them on-screen!

