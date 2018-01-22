 »   »   » SHOCKING! Ranbir Kapoor ANGRY With Karan Johar & Alia Bhatt For Portraying Him As A Playboy?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are teaming up for the very first time on-screen for Ayan Mukherji's superhero flick Brahmastra. But even before the film could go on-floors, the grapevine is already abuzz with strong whispers about a possible romance brewing between the two.
While it's quite a norm in Bollywood for link-up stories between co-stars to crop up during their films, we hear that Ranbir is quite upset this time as he doesn't want to be tagged a 'Cassanova'. Scroll down to read more...
Ranbir Kapoor Is Extremely Furious
A Pinkvilla report stated a source saying that Ranbir is extremely furious with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's team for spreading such stories to create a buzz for their upcoming film Brahmastra.
He Doesn't Want A Playboy Image
The report quoted a source as saying, "Ranbir is furious with Kjo & Alia's PR team for putting out these stories for Brahmastra buzz. He doesn't want a playboy image and wants everyone to stop using his name just for PR games."
On The Other Hand, Alia Is Unperturbed By Her Link-Up Rumours With Ranbir
"Alia, on the other hand, doesn't seem to mind it as in the past having relationship rumours with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan (2 states & Badrinath Ki Dulhania) have benefited their movie due to the couple rumour buzz," the report further stated.
Ranbir Finds Alia's Behaviour Odd
The source added, "What Ranbir finds even odder is that though Alia is friends with Katrina Kaif (Ranbir's ex) she still doesn't mind having such rumours doing the rounds."
He Is Totally Against Spreading Fake News As A PR Stunt
"He's totally against the fake news and has become very vocal about it to Dharma team to wrap this PR stunt as soon as possible," the source said.
Meanwhile,
This picture of Ranbir and Alia from the Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 points out that all's well between the actors and yes, we are super-excited to watch them on-screen!
Talking about Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukherji was earlier quoted as saying, "It's a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it's called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India."
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Also rumours are rife that popular TV actress Mouni Roy of 'Naagin' fame will play a grey character in the film.
Brahmastra is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 15th August, 2019.