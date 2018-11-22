 »   »   »  Shraddha Kapoor Says No To Koffee With Karan; Is This The Reason?

Koffee with Karan is one of the most loved shows on television and if recent rumours are anything to go by, Karan had invited Shraddha Kapoor to be a part of his show. As per a report in Spotboye, ''When the filmmaker asked Shraddha Kapoor to make an appearance on the show, one of the things that came to her mind was the attention her personal life (read: Farhan Akhtar and Rohan Shrestha) might receive when she sits across Karan on the couch.''

Talking about the same, a source told, "Shraddha was uncomfortable with the idea of talking about her love life and thus, chose to be graceful and polite in informing Karan that she would rather stay away."

''Till the time of going online, the Koffee With Karan's host's questionnaire had not been revised and sources say that the episode that Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to be part of will now feature Bhumi Pednekar.''

However, some also believe that the actress could not attend KWK because of her illness. She recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message post her recovery from dengue. She wrote, "As I have returned to shoot after a debilitating spell of dengue, I just wanted to share that I feel deep gratitude. My family and loved ones have been my backbone, support and healing energy through this recovery.''

She added, ''You all know who you are. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have been showered with love, care and compassion, every moment of the way. A big thank you to the film teams that I am currently a part of, for understanding and being patient. Thank you to all my well-wishers and fans for the love and endless support. I love you to the moon and back."

''I was at home for over a month and it was very nice to spend precious time with my family whilst recovering. It served as a reminder for how wonderful it is to make time for them and for loved ones. It feels like the most important thing in the world. It's what matters. Thank you everyone for all the love. It fuels me to follow my passion. See you at the movies," she wrote.

