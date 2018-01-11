 »   »   » NEW CAT FIGHT? Shraddha Kapoor Upset With Yami Gautam & It's Related To Shahid Kapoor Also!

Shraddha Kapoor is going through a tough phase in her career. Her last few films like OK Jaanu, Rock On 2 and Haseena Parkar bombed at the box office. And to join the list of top actresses of Bollywood, she needs to deliver a hit.

Shraddha recently signed Batti Gul Meter Chalu, opposite Shahid Kapoor. But as per a report in Asian Age, she is not happy with the selection of the second heroine in the movie. Want to know who she is? Then keep on reading...



Shraddha Is Upset With Yami Gautam's Casting Although Shraddha has managed to bag a role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, apparently, Yami Gautam coming on board too has not gone down well with her.

Earlier The Plan Was Different According to sources, "Earlier the makers were eyeing a fresh face but later they decided on Yami."

Shraddha Does Not Want To Play A Second Lead And Shraddha, perhaps, is not comfortable playing the second lead. Batti Gul Meter Chalu addresses the issue of electricity bills and is being helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director, Shree Narayan Singh. The film will be produced by KriArj Entertainment.

While Yami Is In Seventh Heaven The actress tweeted recently, ''Super happy to commence this special journey with @kriarj on ‘ Batti Gul Meter Chalu ‘ :) Really excited for this one #Prerna #Shree @shahidkapoor @ShraddhaKapoor 😁😎.''

How Shahid Welcomed Yami Shahid Kapoor too took to Twitter and announced that he feels "great" to have Gautam on board, ''Great to have you on board. 👍👍

Coming Back To Shraddha Kapoor Talking about Shraddha, the producer of the movie Prernaa told a daily, "Shraddha was keen to come on-board because it is a career-defining role.''

It's A Love Story ''The film is a love story at its core set in a small town. It is also socially relevant as it highlights the issues of electricity shortage that the common man faces."



On a related note, the shooting for the film will kick start from February and it will be shot in Rishikesh, Tehri, Haridwar, Mussoorie and Nainital.



